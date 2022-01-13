The High Court heard a fresh round of legal battle over Henry Fok’s HK$11.3 billion estate, this time in relation to a lapsed option to his dream project in Nansha in Guangzhou. Photo: Warton Li
Dispute over late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok’s estate ‘rather sad’, judge hearing the case says
- Three of the tycoon’s children argue their brother Ian Fok had misled his siblings by failing to inform them of an option to buy back interest in a Nansha development project
- Mr Justice David Lok says the case is ‘rather sad’ in the sense that Ian Fok could have acted according to what he believed was his father’s intention, but was hurting other family members
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The High Court heard a fresh round of legal battle over Henry Fok’s HK$11.3 billion estate, this time in relation to a lapsed option to his dream project in Nansha in Guangzhou. Photo: Warton Li