Hong Kong customs seized 16.7kg of suspected crystal meth and heroin after arresting a couple and raiding a commercial unit. Photo: Handout
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong couple arrested over drugs hidden in dog food after customs swoop in during family outing

  • Customs officers arrest couple for alleged drug trafficking while out with three-year-old son
  • Couple’s arrest, raid on commercial unit yield suspected crystal meth and heroin haul worth more than HK$16 million

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:31pm, 14 Jan, 2022

