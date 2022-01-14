Hong Kong customs seized 16.7kg of suspected crystal meth and heroin after arresting a couple and raiding a commercial unit. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong couple arrested over drugs hidden in dog food after customs swoop in during family outing
- Customs officers arrest couple for alleged drug trafficking while out with three-year-old son
- Couple’s arrest, raid on commercial unit yield suspected crystal meth and heroin haul worth more than HK$16 million
Topic | Drugs
Hong Kong customs seized 16.7kg of suspected crystal meth and heroin after arresting a couple and raiding a commercial unit. Photo: Handout