The vehicles involved in the predawn police operation on Friday. Photo: Handout
Suspected Hong Kong triad members snared in predawn operation after alleged robber’s getaway vehicle smashes into unmarked police truck
- The force’s hit team deploy in three unmarked vehicles to prevent escape by robbery suspect in early hours of Friday morning
- Two accomplices chased down by officers, accused of targeting gambler leaving underground casino
