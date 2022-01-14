Lam Wai-ho has been convicted of possession of offensive weapons in a public place. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong student charged with carrying petrol bombs near police station lied about being framed by officers, court rules
- Lam Wai-ho, 22, is convicted of possession of offensive weapons in a public place as court rules he was neither set up nor entrapped by officers in the April 2020 incident
- Magistrate Minnie Wat found it unreasonable Lam would fail to realise the true nature of the glass bottles he was carrying when the petrol inside gave off a pungent smell
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Lam Wai-ho has been convicted of possession of offensive weapons in a public place. Photo: Brian Wong