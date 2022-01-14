Lam Wai-ho has been convicted of possession of offensive weapons in a public place. Photo: Brian Wong
Lam Wai-ho has been convicted of possession of offensive weapons in a public place. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong student charged with carrying petrol bombs near police station lied about being framed by officers, court rules

  • Lam Wai-ho, 22, is convicted of possession of offensive weapons in a public place as court rules he was neither set up nor entrapped by officers in the April 2020 incident
  • Magistrate Minnie Wat found it unreasonable Lam would fail to realise the true nature of the glass bottles he was carrying when the petrol inside gave off a pungent smell

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:58pm, 14 Jan, 2022

