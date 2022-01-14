Ian Fok is among the siblings fighting over their late father’s estate. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong High Court judge urges feuding family of late billionaire tycoon Henry Fok to drop lawsuit

  • Warring relatives should think about alternatives to the courtroom for resolving questions surrounding Fok’s HK$11.3 billion estate, judge says
  • Five offspring from Fok’s first family are at loggerheads over a lapsed share option for megaproject in mainland China

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:45pm, 14 Jan, 2022

