Some 63kg of suspected methamphetamine was found hidden inside a shipment of solar panels at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Cannabis disguised as instant oats, meth hidden in solar panels seized by Hong Kong customs

  • The total street value of the two busts, made at the Kwai Chung Customhouse and Hong Kong International Airport, was HK$69.4 million
  • One official speculated that traffickers were trying to stock up on inventory ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Sammy Heung

Updated: 3:39pm, 15 Jan, 2022

