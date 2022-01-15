Plain-clothes customs officers are seen arresting a South Asian man in Sham Shui Po in a now-viral video posted online. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong customs arrest South Asian man suspected of selling knock-off handbags, deny accusations of entrapment
- The accusations stem from a social media post featuring video of the arrest and a purported eyewitness account saying the man had been pressured to accept counterfeit goods by an undercover officer
- Customs said it was still investigating, and condemned suggestions that officers had engaged in ‘evidence planting’
