Plain-clothes customs officers are seen arresting a South Asian man in Sham Shui Po in a now-viral video posted online. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs arrest South Asian man suspected of selling knock-off handbags, deny accusations of entrapment

  • The accusations stem from a social media post featuring video of the arrest and a purported eyewitness account saying the man had been pressured to accept counterfeit goods by an undercover officer
  • Customs said it was still investigating, and condemned suggestions that officers had engaged in ‘evidence planting’

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Sammy Heung
Updated: 6:17pm, 15 Jan, 2022

