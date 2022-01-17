The driver of the Lexus had been trying to reverse after dropping off his passenger. Photo: Facebook
The driver of the Lexus had been trying to reverse after dropping off his passenger. Photo: Facebook
Narrow escape for 3 in Hong Kong as Lexus driver ‘loses control while reversing’, mounts pavement

  • Car careered out of control, spun in a circle and hit three passers-by before it came to a stop, police source says
  • Two women and a man slightly injured and taken to United Christian Hospital for treatment; driver also sent there after complaining of dizziness

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:44pm, 17 Jan, 2022

