The driver of the Lexus had been trying to reverse after dropping off his passenger. Photo: Facebook
Narrow escape for 3 in Hong Kong as Lexus driver ‘loses control while reversing’, mounts pavement
- Car careered out of control, spun in a circle and hit three passers-by before it came to a stop, police source says
- Two women and a man slightly injured and taken to United Christian Hospital for treatment; driver also sent there after complaining of dizziness
The driver of the Lexus had been trying to reverse after dropping off his passenger. Photo: Facebook