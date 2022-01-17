A High Court jury found salesman Leung Ching-yin not guilty for the death of Chow Chun-wo. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong salesman acquitted of manslaughter charge over 63-year-old man’s fatal fall in queue-jumping scuffle
- High Court jury finds Leung Ching-yin not guilty of killing Chow Chun-wo
- Defence counsel tells court no one could foresee elderly man’s fatal collapse from a single push
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A High Court jury found salesman Leung Ching-yin not guilty for the death of Chow Chun-wo. Photo: Warton Li