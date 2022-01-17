A clerk and a secondary school student pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sedition at the District Court on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
School clerk, student plead guilty to sedition over leaflet urging Hong Kong independence
- However, the pair have disputed that the leaflet was aimed at inciting violence, with a judge set to pass sentence only after determining the document’s intent
- The leaflet, titled ‘Hong Kong Federal Republic’, contained slogans calling for the establishment of an army and ‘an independent sovereign state’
