A clerk and a secondary school student pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sedition at the District Court on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
School clerk, student plead guilty to sedition over leaflet urging Hong Kong independence

  • However, the pair have disputed that the leaflet was aimed at inciting violence, with a judge set to pass sentence only after determining the document’s intent
  • The leaflet, titled ‘Hong Kong Federal Republic’, contained slogans calling for the establishment of an army and ‘an independent sovereign state’

Natalie Wong
Updated: 6:22pm, 17 Jan, 2022

