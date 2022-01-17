Hui Tim-lik, 21, has been sentenced in the High Court to nearly eight years in prison. Photo: Warton Li
Hui Tim-lik, 21, has been sentenced in the High Court to nearly eight years in prison. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: student jailed for nearly 8 years for slashing police officer’s neck with box cutter

  • Judge calls Hui Tim-lik’s assault on Sergeant Wesley Leung during a demonstration in October 2019 ‘the most severe form of attack’ on police officers
  • Hui had an intent to kill and had drafted his own will before committing the crime, judge notes

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:57pm, 17 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hui Tim-lik, 21, has been sentenced in the High Court to nearly eight years in prison. Photo: Warton Li
Hui Tim-lik, 21, has been sentenced in the High Court to nearly eight years in prison. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE