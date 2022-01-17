Hui Tim-lik, 21, has been sentenced in the High Court to nearly eight years in prison. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: student jailed for nearly 8 years for slashing police officer’s neck with box cutter
- Judge calls Hui Tim-lik’s assault on Sergeant Wesley Leung during a demonstration in October 2019 ‘the most severe form of attack’ on police officers
- Hui had an intent to kill and had drafted his own will before committing the crime, judge notes
