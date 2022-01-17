Hong Kong police have arrested 19 in connection with a brawl over a turf dispute between two rival triad factions. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 19 over Sai Kung street brawl between rival triad factions
- The brawl also involved a car chase that ended with one vehicle being rammed by two others
- A police source says the dispute stemmed from one gang encroaching on the other’s territory after it was forced to abandon its previous smuggling base in the New Territories
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong police have arrested 19 in connection with a brawl over a turf dispute between two rival triad factions. Photo: Warton Li