Counterfeit watches were among more than 27,000 fake goods seized by customs in operation ‘Tracer’. Photo: Nora Tam
Knock-off Rolex, Adidas and Gucci goods among over 27,000 fakes seized in eight-day Hong Kong customs counterfeit operation
- Customs seized counterfeit goods worth more than HK$10 million in eight-day operation, code-named ‘Tracer’
- Two suspects caught in deliveries by undercover officers, third intercepted at border control point
Topic | Crime
