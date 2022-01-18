The High Court has so far heard five days of opening speeches from all parties. Photo: Warton Li
Feuding family of late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok call for time out to consider alternatives to court battle
- Tycoon’s daughter Nora Fok granted adjournment of 48 hours to ‘find a way out’ of dispute over option to buy back a valuable share in a Guangzhou development
- Presiding judge says he would ‘welcome any serious attempt to settle’, noting that continuing the trial may not be good for the family’s image and reputation
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The High Court has so far heard five days of opening speeches from all parties. Photo: Warton Li