The High Court has so far heard five days of opening speeches from all parties. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Feuding family of late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok call for time out to consider alternatives to court battle

  • Tycoon’s daughter Nora Fok granted adjournment of 48 hours to ‘find a way out’ of dispute over option to buy back a valuable share in a Guangzhou development
  • Presiding judge says he would ‘welcome any serious attempt to settle’, noting that continuing the trial may not be good for the family’s image and reputation

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:14pm, 18 Jan, 2022

