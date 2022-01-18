Alexandra Wong outside Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong activist ‘Grandma Wong’ jailed for 4 days for refusing to give police ID card during protest

  • Alexandra Wong, 65, was staging a protest in Tseung Kwan O on January 22 when officers asked for her ID and she refused
  • Wong was marking the death of fellow activist Chan Yin-lam, which has become the basis for unsubstantiated rumours of foul play

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:50pm, 18 Jan, 2022

