A fitness trainer in Hong Kong was given a suspended jail term for violating a ban on online material inciting violence. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: fitness trainer becomes first person to be sentenced for violating ban on online material inciting violence
- The 35-year-old man was sentenced to 21 days in prison, suspended for 12 months, for his two inflammatory posts on Facebook during the 2019 civil unrest
- The case is the first sentence to be handed down for flouting a court order granted to the secretary for justice on October 31, 2019
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A fitness trainer in Hong Kong was given a suspended jail term for violating a ban on online material inciting violence. Photo: Warton Li