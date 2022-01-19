Opposition activist Joshua Wong (centre) at the banned Tiananmen Square vigil in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong wins appeal to reduce jail sentence by 2 months over role in banned Tiananmen vigil

  • Court of Appeal rules in favour of Wong, judges order reduction, plus two months from unauthorised assembly sentence to be served concurrently with two other terms
  • Activist awaits national security trial for alleged role in unofficial Legislative Council primary election in 2020

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 5:53pm, 19 Jan, 2022

