Opposition activist Joshua Wong (centre) at the banned Tiananmen Square vigil in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong wins appeal to reduce jail sentence by 2 months over role in banned Tiananmen vigil
- Court of Appeal rules in favour of Wong, judges order reduction, plus two months from unauthorised assembly sentence to be served concurrently with two other terms
- Activist awaits national security trial for alleged role in unofficial Legislative Council primary election in 2020
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Opposition activist Joshua Wong (centre) at the banned Tiananmen Square vigil in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang