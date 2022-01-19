Hong Kong police arrested five men after intercepting a cargo vessel off Lamma Island on Tuesday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police seize HK$12 million worth of frozen meat, arrest 5, after intercepting cargo vessel in anti-smuggling operation
- Smugglers used a 23-metre cargo vessel instead of usual barges in an effort to evade detection from law enforcement
- Chief Inspector Lau Chun-piu says the haul lacked a health certificate, and he doubts meat is fit for human consumption
