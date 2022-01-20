Benjamin Fok leaves the High Court on Thursday after a judge granted him and his relatives another 24 hours for talks aimed at reaching a settlement in their ongoing dispute. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Feuding family members of late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok have made ‘some progress’ towards settlement, court hears
- The judge in the case has granted an application for an adjournment of another 24 hours to allow talks between the parties to continue
- Mr Justice David Lok has repeatedly urged the family members to avoid going to trial out of concern there will be ‘further damage to relations’ once witnesses start testifying
Topic | Hong Kong courts
