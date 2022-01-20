Benjamin Fok leaves the High Court on Thursday after a judge granted him and his relatives another 24 hours for talks aimed at reaching a settlement in their ongoing dispute. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Benjamin Fok leaves the High Court on Thursday after a judge granted him and his relatives another 24 hours for talks aimed at reaching a settlement in their ongoing dispute. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Feuding family members of late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok have made ‘some progress’ towards settlement, court hears

  • The judge in the case has granted an application for an adjournment of another 24 hours to allow talks between the parties to continue
  • Mr Justice David Lok has repeatedly urged the family members to avoid going to trial out of concern there will be ‘further damage to relations’ once witnesses start testifying

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 1:13pm, 20 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Benjamin Fok leaves the High Court on Thursday after a judge granted him and his relatives another 24 hours for talks aimed at reaching a settlement in their ongoing dispute. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Benjamin Fok leaves the High Court on Thursday after a judge granted him and his relatives another 24 hours for talks aimed at reaching a settlement in their ongoing dispute. Photo: Jasmine Siu
READ FULL ARTICLE