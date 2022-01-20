Vessels from the Marine police, Fire Services Department and Marine Department were involved in the operation. Photo: ISD
Hong Kong authorities launch air-and-sea search for man, 67, who went missing after his boat sank
- Police are investigating whether 10-metre-long wooden boat is being used to smuggle frozen meat across border with mainland China when it sank off Brothers islands
- Two others on board the vessel also fell into the sea but were rescued by Marine police and sent to hospital for treatment
