Vessels from the Marine police, Fire Services Department and Marine Department were involved in the operation. Photo: ISD
Vessels from the Marine police, Fire Services Department and Marine Department were involved in the operation. Photo: ISD
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong authorities launch air-and-sea search for man, 67, who went missing after his boat sank

  • Police are investigating whether 10-metre-long wooden boat is being used to smuggle frozen meat across border with mainland China when it sank off Brothers islands
  • Two others on board the vessel also fell into the sea but were rescued by Marine police and sent to hospital for treatment

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:09pm, 20 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Vessels from the Marine police, Fire Services Department and Marine Department were involved in the operation. Photo: ISD
Vessels from the Marine police, Fire Services Department and Marine Department were involved in the operation. Photo: ISD
READ FULL ARTICLE