The Competition Commission said it had reasons to believe that between May 2016 and May 2017, prices of tickets to attractions such as Ocean Park had been fixed. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong antitrust watchdog fines hotel operator and tour transport agency for fixing ticket prices, disqualifies managing director for 3 years
- Competition Commission fines Gray Line Tours HK$4.17 million over role in fixing ticket prices at properties owned by nine hotel operators; managing director Michael Wu removed from duty
- Owner and operator of InterContinental Grand Stanford Hotel will also have to pay a HK$1.6 million penalty over its involvement in the case
Topic | Hong Kong economy
