The number of suspects arrested for allegedly assaulting infants at a children’s home rose to 18. Photo: Warton Li
2 more Hong Kong child protection workers arrested on suspicion of abusing infants at Mong Kong facility, total reaches 18
- Police detain two more women in a growing abuse scandal at a facility run by the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, as the total number of alleged victims rises to 33
- Law enforcement source says more arrests could follow, while only one-third of provided footage has been reviewed
Topic | Crime
