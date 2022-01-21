The number of suspects arrested for allegedly assaulting infants at a children’s home rose to 18. Photo: Warton Li
2 more Hong Kong child protection workers arrested on suspicion of abusing infants at Mong Kong facility, total reaches 18

  • Police detain two more women in a growing abuse scandal at a facility run by the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, as the total number of alleged victims rises to 33
  • Law enforcement source says more arrests could follow, while only one-third of provided footage has been reviewed

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:18pm, 21 Jan, 2022

