Hong Kong judge grants late tycoon’s feuding family ‘one last chance’ to settle dispute over estate out of court

  • Mr Justice David Lok, who has repeatedly urged the family not to let the case go to trial, granted a third adjournment to allow negotiations to continue after hearing ‘good progress’ had been made
  • However, counsel for some of the parties says there must be a deadline for completing the talks, considering one of his clients is 92 years old

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:30pm, 21 Jan, 2022

