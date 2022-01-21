Former student leader Lester Shum. Photo: May Tse
Former student leader Lester Shum. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: former district councillor Lester Shum apologises to court over call for revenge on police following death of student Chow Tsz-lok

  • Shum, a student leader in the Occupy Central movement in 2014, shared a post on Facebook suggesting the force had ‘murdered’ the student
  • His admission came less than a week after the High Court handed down its first sentence for a court order banning online material that could incite violence

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:28pm, 21 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former student leader Lester Shum. Photo: May Tse
Former student leader Lester Shum. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE