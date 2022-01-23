Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in a residential unit in Tai Po early Sunday morning. Photo: Facebook
Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in a residential unit in Tai Po early Sunday morning. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police investigating suspicious fire that broke out in Tai Po building; 2 dead

  • A 62-year-old woman was pronounced dead after being found with second-degree burns in the flat where the blaze took place
  • Her 31-year-old son was found dead on the building’s terrace, where he was believed to have fallen from a height

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 3:42pm, 23 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in a residential unit in Tai Po early Sunday morning. Photo: Facebook
Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in a residential unit in Tai Po early Sunday morning. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE