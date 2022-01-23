A driver was killed after his car crashed into a lamp post on a highway in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong driver dies in hospital after highway collision with lamp post
- The 23-year-old man was on Route Twisk in Tsuen Wan when he lost control of his car and crashed at about 7am on Sunday
- Firefighters were forced to pry the driver from the wreckage after the vehicle was found almost split in two
