A screen grab from a video shows the man spitting on a door. Photo: Facebook
Caught on camera: clip of man spitting on Hong Kong flat doors sparks calls for police action as city battles escalating Covid-19 outbreak
- The five-second clip, apparently taken by a security camera, shows man spitting on the metal gates and doorbells of two flats before disappearing out of view
- Facebook user urges people in Kwai Chung Estate – site of growing Omicron outbreak – to keep an eye out for man, saying similar incidents have occurred at three blocks there
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
