A screen grab from a video shows the man spitting on a door. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Caught on camera: clip of man spitting on Hong Kong flat doors sparks calls for police action as city battles escalating Covid-19 outbreak

  • The five-second clip, apparently taken by a security camera, shows man spitting on the metal gates and doorbells of two flats before disappearing out of view
  • Facebook user urges people in Kwai Chung Estate – site of growing Omicron outbreak – to keep an eye out for man, saying similar incidents have occurred at three blocks there

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 1:56am, 24 Jan, 2022

