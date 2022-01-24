Police seized a box cutter and clothes from the suspect’s subdivided flat. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man detained on suspicion of unprovoked attack against 2 with box cutter

  • Police raid subdivided flat of man suspected of slashing two victims with a box cutter in Sham Shui Po
  • Inspector says force still investigating motive behind attacks, looking into man’s ‘mental status’

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung

Updated: 3:57pm, 24 Jan, 2022

