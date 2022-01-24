A Hong Kong civil servant has been ordered to do 160 hours of community service for taking sick leave to attend dance classes. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong civil servant ordered to do 160 hours of community service for attending dance classes while taking sick leave
- Senior executive officer Fu San, 41, had applied for time off to visit a Chinese medical clinic for treatment
- Defence lawyer says Fu attended the dance lessons to alleviate work-related stress
Topic | Crime
A Hong Kong civil servant has been ordered to do 160 hours of community service for taking sick leave to attend dance classes. Photo: Nora Tam