Hong Kong civil servant ordered to do 160 hours of community service for attending dance classes while taking sick leave

  • Senior executive officer Fu San, 41, had applied for time off to visit a Chinese medical clinic for treatment
  • Defence lawyer says Fu attended the dance lessons to alleviate work-related stress

Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:30pm, 24 Jan, 2022

A Hong Kong civil servant has been ordered to do 160 hours of community service for taking sick leave to attend dance classes. Photo: Nora Tam
