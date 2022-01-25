Two more people have been arrested in connection with alleged abuse at a child care facility in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police arrest 2 more suspects over alleged abuse at care home run by child protection group
- Tuesday’s arrests bring the total number of suspects tied to the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children care facility to 20
- Since the first arrests last month, police have been sifting through more than 20,000 hours of surveillance footage from the residential facility
