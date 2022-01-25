A minibus crashed into a van in the New Territories on Tuesday morning, injuring 11 people. Photo: Facebook
Minibus crashes into van in Hong Kong’s New Territories, injuring 11
- The drivers of both vehicles, along with a passenger in the van and eight people aboard the minibus, were sent to hospital, though none were seriously injured
- The accident left some of the lanes of Cheung Wing Road near Lei Muk Road temporarily closed to all traffic
A minibus crashed into a van in the New Territories on Tuesday morning, injuring 11 people. Photo: Facebook