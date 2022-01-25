Benjamin Fok arrives at the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Feuding family of late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok ‘very, very close’ to settlement, court hears

  • Parties have said they are working towards a final signed agreement, but still need more time to work out the details, take instructions and collect signatures
  • Mr Justice David Lok grants fifth adjournment, of two days, to allow talks between the parties to continue as he does not want to rush them

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:33pm, 25 Jan, 2022

