Benjamin Fok arrives at the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Feuding family of late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok ‘very, very close’ to settlement, court hears
- Parties have said they are working towards a final signed agreement, but still need more time to work out the details, take instructions and collect signatures
- Mr Justice David Lok grants fifth adjournment, of two days, to allow talks between the parties to continue as he does not want to rush them
