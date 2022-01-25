Hong Kong customs found 104 bricks of suspected cocaine concealed in the refrigerator compartment of the container. Photo: ISD
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$140 million worth of cocaine hidden in container from Suriname, arrests 2
- Officers found 104 bricks of suspected cocaine in a container from South America that was declared to be carrying frozen meat
- Two men, aged 28 and 33, were arrested on Monday; one allegedly helped with the logistics of shipping the container to Hong Kong, the other is said to be the consignee
