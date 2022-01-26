Henry Tse heads away from court on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Henry Tse heads away from court on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong appeal court rules against transgender pair who tried to amend status on their identity cards

  • Henry Edward Tse and a person identified only as Q had applied for judicial review of government’s refusal to amend ID cards but failed at Court of First Instance in 2019
  • Commissioner of registration will only amend gender entry on ID card if holder has had full sex reassignment surgery unless applicant has medical proof operation cannot be done

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 12:10pm, 26 Jan, 2022

