Henry Tse heads away from court on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong appeal court rules against transgender pair who tried to amend status on their identity cards
- Henry Edward Tse and a person identified only as Q had applied for judicial review of government’s refusal to amend ID cards but failed at Court of First Instance in 2019
- Commissioner of registration will only amend gender entry on ID card if holder has had full sex reassignment surgery unless applicant has medical proof operation cannot be done
