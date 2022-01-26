Former lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting arrives at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts in a police vehicle on March 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Former Hong Kong lawmaker jailed for 4 months for exposing ICAC investigation into police commander

  • Lam Cheuk-ting jailed for exposing investigation into conduct of Superintendent Yau Nai-keung following violence at Yuen Long MTR station in 2019
  • Former legislator also criticised force’s decision to allow Yau to lead inquiry into the attack while his integrity was under scrutiny

Jasmine Siu
26 Jan, 2022

