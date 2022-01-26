The legislation will be introduced to Legco in the second half of the year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong plans to introduce long-shelved Article 23 anti-subversion bill to legislature in second half of 2022, security chief reveals
- Government aims to introduce draft bill to Legco for scrutiny after launching public consultation, Secretary for Security Chris Tang tells lawmakers
- Although Beijing has already imposed security law on Hong Kong, city still has a constitutional responsibility to enact its own version
