The legislation will be introduced to Legco in the second half of the year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong plans to introduce long-shelved Article 23 anti-subversion bill to legislature in second half of 2022, security chief reveals

  • Government aims to introduce draft bill to Legco for scrutiny after launching public consultation, Secretary for Security Chris Tang tells lawmakers
  • Although Beijing has already imposed security law on Hong Kong, city still has a constitutional responsibility to enact its own version

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 3:49pm, 26 Jan, 2022

