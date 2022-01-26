Property manager Kim Chiang pleaded guilty to five counts of sedition-related offences at West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkonger who displayed posters insulting judges overseeing first national security law trial pleads guilty to sedition

  • Property manager Kim Chiang, 41, admits four counts of displaying seditious publications and a fifth related to possession
  • He had affixed five posters at a kindergarten and the High Court in relation to the 2019 protests and the case of Leon Tong, the first person charged under the national security law

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:11pm, 26 Jan, 2022

