The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
2 senior employees of scandal-hit Hong Kong child protection group resign after review finds rough handling of toddlers ‘had become habitual’
- Susan Choy, director of Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, and Shirley Chui, superintendent of children’s home where alleged abuse took place, step down from their positions; most of the staff at the home to be replaced
- Independent review finds rough handling of the children ‘had become habitual and formed a culture at the home’, and management team had failed to take the matter seriously
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So