Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu Chak-yee. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police chief defends attendance at Omicron-hit birthday bash, cites importance of community engagement

  • Police chief Raymond Siu says presence at Witman Hung’s birthday bash was for sake of meeting important stakeholders and community leaders
  • Top cop refuses to go into details of party activities but apologises once again for event’s additional burden to society

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 5:23pm, 27 Jan, 2022

