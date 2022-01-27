Li Kwan-ho, Ryan Li and Ivan Cheung were jailed for plotting to vandalise an MTR station during the 2019 social unrest. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: trio in foiled plot to vandalise railway station jailed for 1½ years each

  • Li Kwan-ho, Ryan Li and Ivan Cheung jailed for planning to vandalise the Tuen Mun Ferry Pier MTR light rail station on September 5, 2019
  • Dashcam footage in group’s car revealed discussion of plans to ‘mess with the Communist Party’s railway’

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:37pm, 27 Jan, 2022

