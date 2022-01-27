A review by an independent committee found errors and failures at all levels of the organisation. Photo: Edmond So
Calls mount for scandal-hit Hong Kong children’s home to be taken over by third party after review finds rough handling of toddlers became ‘habitual’

  • Police have arrested and charged 20 staff from the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children (HKSPC)
  • Lawmaker Vincent Cheng Wing-shun says home should be taken over while it was being investigated

Fiona Sun
Updated: 11:49pm, 27 Jan, 2022

