Calls mount for scandal-hit Hong Kong children’s home to be taken over by third party after review finds rough handling of toddlers became ‘habitual’
- Police have arrested and charged 20 staff from the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children (HKSPC)
- Lawmaker Vincent Cheng Wing-shun says home should be taken over while it was being investigated
A review by an independent committee found errors and failures at all levels of the organisation. Photo: Edmond So