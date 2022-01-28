The family of the late tycoon Henry Fok Ying-tung have failed to reach a settlement after two weeks of talks. Photo: Warton Li
The family of the late tycoon Henry Fok Ying-tung have failed to reach a settlement after two weeks of talks. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Trial to go ahead as feuding family of late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok fail to reach settlement after two weeks of talks

  • High Court on Friday hears family members fail to reach agreement, despite ‘very great efforts’ during negotiations
  • Justice David Lok calls latest development ‘very unexpected’, warns cost of court proceedings will be ‘massive’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:16pm, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The family of the late tycoon Henry Fok Ying-tung have failed to reach a settlement after two weeks of talks. Photo: Warton Li
The family of the late tycoon Henry Fok Ying-tung have failed to reach a settlement after two weeks of talks. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE