Riot police make arrests after clashes with protesters at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom in November 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong group calls for ‘bigger debate’ on expanding rehabilitation law to help young protesters move on
- Project Change volunteers say young protesters have experienced difficulties looking for jobs or school places because of pending trials or criminal records
- Call for greater discussion comes at a time when the first batch of jailed protesters returns to society, triggering concerns about stigmatisation, acceptance
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
