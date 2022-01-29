Riot police make arrests after clashes with protesters at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom in November 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Riot police make arrests after clashes with protesters at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom in November 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong group calls for ‘bigger debate’ on expanding rehabilitation law to help young protesters move on

  • Project Change volunteers say young protesters have experienced difficulties looking for jobs or school places because of pending trials or criminal records
  • Call for greater discussion comes at a time when the first batch of jailed protesters returns to society, triggering concerns about stigmatisation, acceptance

Chris Lau
Updated: 8:00am, 29 Jan, 2022

