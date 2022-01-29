Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu has warned the threat of a terrorist attack in Hong Kong remains “moderate”. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police chief warns terror threat still ‘moderate’, city must ‘remain vigilant’
- Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu Chak-yee says the possibility of an attack exists, though there is no specific intelligence one is in the works
- ‘Although the overall social situation has become calmer after the introduction of the national security law, we should not take it lightly,’ he says
Topic | Hong Kong police
Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu has warned the threat of a terrorist attack in Hong Kong remains “moderate”. Photo: Nora Tam