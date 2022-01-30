The department attributed the decline to its efforts in safeguarding the city’s national security.

“With record figures counted in major enforcement areas and the illegal inflow of firearms, ammunition and strategic commodities well intercepted, the review shows remarkable enforcement efficiency and practical efforts dedicated to the safeguarding of national security,” it said.

The department said it had set up its first Firearm Detector Dog Team to ramp up its battle against the smuggling of firearms and ammunition into Hong Kong for the sake of preventing terrorist activities and safeguarding national security.

Last year, the department detected a total of 8,323 cases with 5,143 people arrested, an increase of three per cent and 26 per cent respectively compared to 2020.