Customs said 13 fewer cases of illegal firearms, firearm component parts and ammunition detected in 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Illegal firearms and ammunition cases in Hong Kong fall by 65 per cent after imposition of national security law, customs says
- Customs’ annual review shows 13 fewer cases of illegal firearms, firearm component parts and ammunition detected in 2021
- Cases involving strategic commodities also down 14 per cent last year; department attributes decline to its efforts in safeguarding city’s national security
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The number of cases of illegal firearms and ammunition fell by 65 per cent in 2021 from a year ago after the national security law was imposed in Hong Kong, according to the Customs and Excise Department.
In an annual review of its work last year, the department said on Sunday 13 fewer cases, or a decline of 65 per cent, of illegal firearms, firearm component parts and ammunition were detected in 2021 after the law was imposed by Beijing in June 2020.
The legislation bans acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.
The number of cases involving strategic commodities also decreased 14 per cent from 149 in 2020 to 128 in last year.
The department attributed the decline to its efforts in safeguarding the city’s national security.
“With record figures counted in major enforcement areas and the illegal inflow of firearms, ammunition and strategic commodities well intercepted, the review shows remarkable enforcement efficiency and practical efforts dedicated to the safeguarding of national security,” it said.
The department said it had set up its first Firearm Detector Dog Team to ramp up its battle against the smuggling of firearms and ammunition into Hong Kong for the sake of preventing terrorist activities and safeguarding national security.
Last year, the department detected a total of 8,323 cases with 5,143 people arrested, an increase of three per cent and 26 per cent respectively compared to 2020.
Customs authorities seized illegal goods worth HK$6.27 billion (US$805.2 million), up 73 per cent from 2020, of which some 52 per cent were related to illicit cigarettes, followed by cases involving dangerous drugs and intellectual property rights protection.