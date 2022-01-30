Media in Macau have reported that Tak Chun Group chairman Levo Chan was one of two suspects arrested in connection with an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate. Photo: Getty Images
Macau police arrest 2 suspects in cross-border gambling syndicate linked to ‘junket king’ Alvin Chau
- Officers in Macau arrest two men on suspicion of running and controlling online illegal gambling syndicate
- Sufficient evidence found to connect syndicate with another cross-border gambling operation allegedly run by Suncity Group’s former CEO Alvin Chau, according to police
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
