Media in Macau have reported that Tak Chun Group chairman Levo Chan was one of two suspects arrested in connection with an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate. Photo: Getty Images
Media in Macau have reported that Tak Chun Group chairman Levo Chan was one of two suspects arrested in connection with an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Macau police arrest 2 suspects in cross-border gambling syndicate linked to ‘junket king’ Alvin Chau

  • Officers in Macau arrest two men on suspicion of running and controlling online illegal gambling syndicate
  • Sufficient evidence found to connect syndicate with another cross-border gambling operation allegedly run by Suncity Group’s former CEO Alvin Chau, according to police

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:42pm, 30 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Media in Macau have reported that Tak Chun Group chairman Levo Chan was one of two suspects arrested in connection with an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate. Photo: Getty Images
Media in Macau have reported that Tak Chun Group chairman Levo Chan was one of two suspects arrested in connection with an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE