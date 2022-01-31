The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong welfare officials pledge to improve inspection of children’s homes following abuse scandal
- Police have arrested at least 20 staff members from the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children over allegations of abuse at a care home run by the group
- Lawmakers have called on the government to take over the residential care facility or allow for it to be temporarily run by a third party
Topic | Crime
The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So