Fireworks are set off on a road near Kwai Chung Estate. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Year of the Tiger starts with a bang in Hong Kong as police receive multiple reports of illegal fireworks being set off

  • Police say they received multiple calls about fireworks at three locations on the coronavirus-hit Kwai Chung Estate
  • Some Hongkongers, especially the elderly, believe setting off fireworks will bring them good luck, health and wealth

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 2:17pm, 1 Feb, 2022

