Fireworks are set off on a road near Kwai Chung Estate. Photo: Facebook
Year of the Tiger starts with a bang in Hong Kong as police receive multiple reports of illegal fireworks being set off
- Police say they received multiple calls about fireworks at three locations on the coronavirus-hit Kwai Chung Estate
- Some Hongkongers, especially the elderly, believe setting off fireworks will bring them good luck, health and wealth
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
