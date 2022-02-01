A correctional officer and an inmate were injured after a fight broke out at Stanley Prison. Photo: SCMP
Correctional officer and inmate injured in brawl over illegal meals involving triad gang members at Hong Kong prison
- The fight occurred after officers intervened to stop illicit food transactions involving inmates working in Stanley Prison’s kitchen
- The Regional Response Team, also known as the ‘Black Panthers’, was deployed to support prison’s crackdown on illegal activities
