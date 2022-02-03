03:14
Illegal fireworks launched during Lunar New Year in Hong Kong
Massive, illegal fireworks displays light up Hong Kong to mark start of Year of the Tiger
- Hong Kong’s traditional Lunar New Year fireworks display, normally held at the harbourfront, has been cancelled three years in a row
- The unsanctioned displays have divided residents, with some cheering the pyrotechnics, and others grumbling about startled babies and frightened dogs

